Solomon Islands thrashed 6-0 by Morocco | Loop Vanuatu

BY: Loop Pacific
12:20, September 14, 2021
Solomon Islands have been thrashed 6-0 by Morocco in their opening match at the Futsal World Cup in Lithuania.

The Kurukuru conceded three goals in each half against the African champions.

Soufiane El-Mesrar opened the scoring in just the second minute before Achraf Souad doubled their advantage a minutes later.

Idriss Raiss El-Fenni made it 3-0 close to half-time, while Bilal Bakkali, Otmane Boumezou and Soufiane Borite all found the back of the net in the second spell.

Solomon Islands, who are competing in their fourth consecutive World Cup, are back in action on Friday morning against Portugal, who outclassed Thailand 4-1 in the other Group C clash.

 

