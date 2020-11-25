Steven Adams reportedly agrees to $50 million extension with New Orleans Pelicans

This week, Adams was sensationally traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder after seven years at the NBA club, since making his debut back in 2013 when he was the 12th overall pick in the draft that year.

The two-year extension is reportedly worth US$35 million (NZ$50.16m), according to ESPN.

Adams, 27, had one year remaining on his four-year deal with the Thunder, reportedly worth US$100m (NZ$143.3m).

According to ESPN, Adams will still bank US$27.58m (NZ$39.52) in the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The Pelicans have undergone a dramatic off-season re-build with Zion Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, now the club's longest-tenured player.

ESPN reports that because the Kiwi centre did not waive his trade kicker, he was able to sign an immediate extension with New Orleans rather than having to wait months, as per the NBA's collective bargaining agreement.

Adams won’t be the first Kiwi influence at the Pelicans, with Sean Marks having played 74 games for them between 2008-2010 when they were known as the New Orleans Hornets, while New Zealand Breakers guard Corey Webster spent a pre-season there in 2015