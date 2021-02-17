Students sent home after Tuesday earthquakes

The Deputy Principal, Valeriane Sam, said although a tsunami warning was not issued but school management has decided to send home its students for their safety during lunch time yesterday.

The National Disaster Management Office said there was an earthquake of 5.8 around midday. It was one of a series of aftershocks from a tremor which struck on Monday.

Suango is situated at Vanuatu's biggest village, Mele which had over 5,000 inhabitants.

Mele village is one of the areas classified as a tsunami danger zone and Ms Sam says her school is located about 20 metres from Mele Bay which is why students were sent home.