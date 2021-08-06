 Students show interest in Vanuatu Tennis Competition | Loop Vanuatu
 

Students show interest in Vanuatu Tennis Competition

BY: Loop Pacific
12:23, August 6, 2021
Students of Efate Secondary School Sports Association and South Efate Primary School turned up in large numbers for the Vanuatu Tennis Federation competition at the Korman Tennis Court recently.

VTF development officer, Johnny Kanegai said most of the players were beginners so they had to organize mini courts for participants to compete in, especially classes 1-2 with classes 3 upwards battling on full court.

He added that the tournament outcome was so good with VTF managing to facilitate all matches.

“This year’s competition has been a first for most of the students and it has been getting tougher every year.”

Kanegai said next year’s competition will be tougher with all the participants battling it out on full court.

     

