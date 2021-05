The girls in black defeated Kawenu School 8-4 in the final last week to take home their gold medal.

Sumanetts’ centre Salote Waqatabu was the star of the match after constantly securing possessions and setting up goals their lanky shooter Annabell Wade who was consistent in the shooting circle laced with her counterpart Menani Dansey.

Sumanetts were also ruthless in their defence circle, held on to their momentum to win gold.