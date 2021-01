The match was locked at nil-all at halftime before Tafea scored the first goal of the game.

Malampa fought back after Rueben Frank took a shot of 18 meters and scored a goal, leveling the points at 1-1.

However, this was not enough as Ronaldo Wilkins scored a goal in the 80th minute to seal the victory for Tafea.

Meanwhile, Sanma will take on Luganville before Torba takes on Penama at Korman Stadium tomorrow (Tuesday).