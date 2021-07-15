Team Vanuatu to depart for Tokyo today

VASANOC said “It has been months that VASANOC is working closely with all the national and international stakeholders in order to make this event happen. And here we are, at the final countdown with our team ready to fly.”

VASANOC is encouraging the public to gather in numbers and bid farewell to the athletes that will be representing the country.

“Our delegation is leaving on this Thursday July 15th and they need your support!”

“So, everyone is more than welcome to come and support them at the international airport of Port-Vila at 11am.”

Rillio Rio Rii will be representing the country in Rowing, Hugo combo in Judo and Yoshua Shing in Table Tennis.