Teams confirmed for WSB SHEFA Basketball grand final

SHEFA Basketball league executive Mildred Izono said, “It was a good progress from the VNC team who have young boys and some of them are students at Port Vila International School.

“It will be an exciting final come November 20,” Izono said.

VNC defeated Port Vila in the semifinal and will now face VMF, while Siaraga will play P.V.United for the third place playoff.

In the women’s main final Tupuji and Siaraga will battle for top places while Electro and Ginias will battle for the 3rd place playoff on November 7.

The finals will be held on November 20 at Korman.