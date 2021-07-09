Three athletes to represent Vanuatu at Tokyo Olympics

Yoshua Shing, Rillio "Rio" and Hugo Cumbo will join athletes from around the world for the event.

Table tennis player Shing. who was the flag bearer in the 2016 competition is heading for his third Olympics.

Rillio "Rio" Rii has qualified in the rowing competition.

Like many other athletes, he has been preparing since last year.

Before the Olympics was cancelled in 2020, Rii left for a three month training programme in Australia.

The 2018 Vanuatu Sportsman of the year qualified for the A-Final in the Men’s Double Scull at the World Rowing Coastal Championships, a first for Vanuatu in 2019. He teamed up with Luigi Teilemb and was supported by Coach Andrew Mackenzie.

The third athlete Hugo Cumbo will compete in judo.

The Olympic games are scheduled to be held from 23 July to 8 August.