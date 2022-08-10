Titan FX Rally Tanna gets underway in Vanuatu

The Vanuatu Rally Championship stated; “What a day! Excitement building as soon as we conveyed out from evergreen to Lenakal then to Nikoleten Nakamal where the chiefs welcomed us officially on Tanna island then we drove to Lamenu stadium where we got to meet our fans and supporters.”

“Faftai to all the families on Tanna island for coming in numbers to support TRT. Your presence was truly appreciated.”

“Tanna came in the thousands to witness and get up close to the rally cars, motorbikes, quads & buggy’s.”

“We feel warmly welcomed by the people of Tanauta.”

On Friday, two cars will race on the ash plains and on Saturday, four cars will vy for the checkered flag at the base of the volcano in the first-ever Titan FX Rally Tanna championship.

Titan FX paid VT2,000,000 to secure the race’s naming rights and a strong visual presence at the venue, including a fully branded racing car. Representatives of the company were deployed onsite starting in June, tuning up logistics and taking promo shots of the neon green car amidst the island’s rugged beauty.

The 2022 Vanuatu Rally Championship, organized by Automobile Club de Port Vila, will move on two more events on Efate island to decide the overall champion by year’s end: RallyDrift Festival, with daredevil drivers drifting to the beat of DJs, and Rally Devil’s Point.