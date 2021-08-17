Tokyo Paralympics: Spectators will not be allowed at the Games | Loop Vanuatu

The Japanese government has proposed expanding and extending the country's state of emergency, with the Paralympics beginning on 24 August.

"We very much regret that this situation has impacted the Paralympic Games," organisers said in a statement.

As well as stadiums, fans were also requested not to attend road events.

Organisers confirmed spectators would not be allowed at events in Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba and Shizuoka because of infection rates in those regions.

Schoolchildren will still be allowed to attend at the request of local authorities or school administrators.

Fans were barred from venues in the capital for the Olympics, with events held in some other regions allowed up to 50% capacity.

"We sincerely apologise to all ticket buyers who were looking forward to watching the Games at the venues," the statement continued.

"We hope that you understand that these measures are unavoidable and being implemented in order to prevent the spread of infection. Everyone is encouraged to watch the Games at home."