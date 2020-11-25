Tokyo still hoping for fans in stands

With Covid-19 infections on the rise in many countries around the world, Olympics organisers have yet to decide whether to allow spectators into venues next year and if so, how many.

Koike said organisers were still hopeful venues could be filled with spectators when the Olympics begin in July.

Organisers have said previously they will not make a decision on spectator numbers until the spring.

Although Japan has largely avoided the huge numbers of Covid-19 infections seen in other countries, daily cases in Tokyo rose to records above 500 last week.

Photo file