Tough competition at Vanuatu National Secondary Sports Soccer | Loop Vanuatu

Tough competition at Vanuatu National Secondary Sports Soccer

BY: Loop Pacific
13:11, August 26, 2021
Competition levels remain stiff at the Vanuatu National Secondary Sports Soccer and Futsal girls’ competition.

The Vanuatu Football Federation (VFF) says all games are on track and according to schedule.

Day two of competition saw Shefa 2 toppling Malampa in the open women’s category 6-4.

In group B for the women’s open category, Penama defeated Shefa 1 as runner up.

In the senior girls Category, A, Pool A (U-20), Sanma defeated Malampa 6-3.

In Pool B, Shefa 1 proved too strong for Shefa 2, 6-2.

In Category B, Pool A (U-18), Malampa grabbed top position with four points with Shefa 1 receiving four points.

In Pool B, Luganville held Penama to a draw 3-3.

     

