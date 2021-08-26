Tough competition at Vanuatu National Secondary Sports Soccer | Loop Vanuatu

The Vanuatu Football Federation (VFF) says all games are on track and according to schedule.

Day two of competition saw Shefa 2 toppling Malampa in the open women’s category 6-4.

In group B for the women’s open category, Penama defeated Shefa 1 as runner up.

In the senior girls Category, A, Pool A (U-20), Sanma defeated Malampa 6-3.

In Pool B, Shefa 1 proved too strong for Shefa 2, 6-2.

In Category B, Pool A (U-18), Malampa grabbed top position with four points with Shefa 1 receiving four points.

In Pool B, Luganville held Penama to a draw 3-3.