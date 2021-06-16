Tough showdown in Vanuatu Cricket’s Splash challenge day one competition

In the men’s first division matches, Powerhouse Panthers beat Mighty Saints by 6 wickets.

The team grabbed 70 runs in 5 overs with the Mighty Saints with 68 runs in 6 overs last weekend.

Powerhouse Panthers, Joshua Rasu made the most runs with 21 runs. Mighty Saints, Selwyn Garae had the most runs with 18 runs.

The second match was between two rivals Splash Mele Bulls and Paama Sharks, who battled it out in the recent T20 championship.

Paama Sharks looked determined and focused as they beat the T20 defending champion by 138 runs in 4 overs.

Splash Mele Bulls grabbed 135 runs in 9 overs.

Paama Sharks defeated Splash Mele Bulls by 6 wickets.

Mele Bulls, Nono Chillia kept focus and he achieved 47 runs overall.

Paama Sharks’ Jamal Vira, was steady throughout the game, grabbing 55 runs overall.