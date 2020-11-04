Twilight Payment and rider Jye McNeil win Melbourne Cup

This year's edition has been dominated by northern hemisphere horses. Second was Tiger Moth, also Irish, and third was Prince of Arran, a British horse.

Another horse, called Anthony Van Dyck, was euthanised after the race having sustained a fetlock fracture.

Bookmakers had labelled this year's Cup field as one of the most open in years. The 3200m race was run in front of stands empty of punters and fans due to Victoria's Covid-19 restrictions.

The Melbourne Cup is held every year at Flemington Racecourse on the first Tuesday of November, and is one of the world's most significant horse races.