United Malampa FC secures young Vao player

Jean Davy Chalet of Vao Island North East Malekula and a student of College de Vao, transferred to Vanuatu Institute of Technology (VIT) in Port Vila this year 2022.

Malampa Football Association (MFA) said 17-year-old Chalet, was the finalist of the MFA Cup 2021, who showed a lot of talents.

He has a very promising potential of becoming a great player.

The association said Chalet is of good height and built with a classical touch of football.

Chalet also helped his Team Tocko Nahomb FC win the Grand Final of Vao League during Christmas competitions by scoring the winning goals in the semi-final and Grand Final.

United Malampa FC competes in the first division of Port Vila Football league.

Photo supplied Caption: Davy Chalet (left) during the MFA Cup 2021 at Lakatoro, Malekula.