 

US Open: Naomi Osaka books semifinal showdown against American hope Jennifer Brady

BY: Loop Pacific
15:29, September 9, 2020
20 reads

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka continued her run at the US Open to set up a semi-final against American underdog Jennifer Brady.

Osaka, the former No 1-ranked played who won the U.S. Open two years ago, played far cleaner tennis than her opponent in a 6-3, 6-4 win over 93rd-ranked Shelby Rogers.

Rogers finished with 27 unforced errors, Osaka with eight.

Earlier, Brady, the 28th seed, defeat Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-2.

Brady has never been this far at a major tournament but has split her two previous matches against Osaka, winning in 2014 before the Japanese star squared the ledger four years later.

     

Source: 
Stuff Sports
Tags: 
Naomi Osaka
US Open
