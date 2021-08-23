Vanuatu’s biggest Multipurpose court opens in Lakatoro | Loop Vanuatu

The new sporting facility was opened by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Willie Saatearoto.

Saatearoto is encouraging more young people throughout the province to make use of the newly finished standardized multipurpose court to help shape the future of the province.

MP Edmond Julun and MP Assang Sannick were also present as the government reps to witness the milestone achieved by their people.

Minister Saatearoto said “It is indeed a golden achievement for the youths of Malampa province to help shape the future of tomorrow. The Malampa province sporting future looks bright indeed.”