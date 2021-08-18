Vanuatu’s Emae soccer clubs receive new football uniforms | Loop Vanuatu

The clubs received a donation of uniforms teams from the Minister of Youth and Sports, Willie Satearoto at the opening of the new Multipurpose Court at the Taimarino Unity Park.

The Iwoka, Matakina, Sakemau and Poloa Football clubs were presented the uniforms.

The donation was witnessed by the Emae Football League (EFL) President and staffs. A gift was presented to the EFL who shared their appreciation to the Minister for his donation.

Emae chiefs and the people on the island were present to witness the opening ceremony last week.

This is the second court the Ministry has built and more courts will be built later on in the year as part of the government’s project. The first one was officially opened on Ambae.

All sports infrastructure development in Vanuatu is coordinated by the Vanuatu National Sports Commission with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to ensure this project is being implemented throughout the country.