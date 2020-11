This is part of Galaxy FC restructure for the new season as the club aims to make soccer a holistic approach in the community.

The club has made four appointments and one of these is the appointment of new head coach.

Solomon Islander Nelson Sale is the new assistant coach for the club.

Nelson has played with Auckland City and part of Solomon Island team.

Former head coach Mois Poida who led Galaxy FC to victory in the 2020 VFF National Super League is the new technical director.