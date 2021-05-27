Vanuatu’s Ken Kahu qualifies for Tokyo Paralympics

The javelin thrower has continued to standout after being rated to be in the World Top 10 standing in March, this year.

The rating followed Kahu’s 57m throw.

Kahu was the flag Bearer for Team Vanuatu in the last Pacific Games and multi medal winner.

He has set his eyes firmly on throwing over 60 metres and a podium finish in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo in September.

Kahu has competed successfully winning medals in several internationally ranked events to earn his pre-qualification on merit – Dubai World Athletics Championships, Queensland Athletics Championships and the Arafura Games.