Vanuatu’s Mele village hosts Queen’s Baton

The relay commenced at the Mele Maat School and passed through 27 stations before ending at the Temitini Hill base.

Team Vanuatu chef du Mission to the 2022 Commonwealth games, Julia Kings said the community is honoured to welcome the Queens baton and are very happy and excited as well.

“It was exciting for kids, parents and elders, who looked colorful within the streets chanting and cheering on each baton bearers.”

The Commonwealth Games take place every four years and it was all smiles for Mele villagers who were honored to host the Queens baton all day yesterday.

Team Vanuatu will travel to the Commonwealth Games which begin on 28 July in Birmingham, England.