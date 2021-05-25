Vanuatu’s Table Tennis star player qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

The Table Tennis star male player and champion has qualified on merit.

This was confirmed by the Vanuatu Table Tennis Federation.

“Vanuatu Table Tennis Federation once again congratulate our Champion and Table Tennis Star Yoshua Shing who again is the first Vanuatu Athlete to qualify on Merit for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games,” the Federation said.

“This is the 4th consecutive Olympic Games that Vanuatu Table Tennis has attended and 3rd Olympics for Yoshua Shing.

“We are so proud of him and wish him all the best.”

The Olympics Games are scheduled to be held from 23 July to 8 August 2021 in Tokyo.