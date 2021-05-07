Vanuatu’s TORBA Province gears up for Inter Secondary School competition

TORBA Youth and Sports Development officer, Alick John said they are preparing for TISSA Games that will be held on 10-14 May at the TORBA Sports Complex in Vanua lava.

“A total of six schools will be competing in athletics (track and field events) and ball games (Volleyball indoor & outdoor; futsal, soccer & netball)”, he added.

The participating schools include; Telhei at Motalava, Losalava at Gaua, Robin school- Torres, Sanlang school at Vureas bay -West Vanua lava and Arep Junior Secondary School (Anglophone and Francophone).

The Opening ceremony will be held on Sunday 9 May.