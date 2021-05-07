 

Vanuatu’s TORBA Province gears up for Inter Secondary School competition

BY: Loop Pacific
07:56, May 7, 2021
7 reads

Close to 400 students are expected to participate at the TORBA Inter Secondary School Sports Association Games next week.

   TORBA Youth and Sports Development officer, Alick John said they are preparing for TISSA Games that will be held on 10-14 May at the TORBA Sports Complex in Vanua lava.

“A total of six schools will be competing in athletics (track and field events) and ball games (Volleyball indoor & outdoor; futsal, soccer & netball)”, he added.

The participating schools include; Telhei at Motalava, Losalava at Gaua, Robin school- Torres, Sanlang school at Vureas bay -West Vanua lava and Arep Junior Secondary School (Anglophone and Francophone).

The Opening ceremony will be held on Sunday 9 May.

Tags: 
Torba Province
Inter Secondary Schools Competition
  • 7 reads