The Men’s category has 8 teams and are competing in a Double knockout tournament while the women with 5 teams.

The first game will begin at 3.30pm.

Today’s fixtures;

3:30pm women Mix Stars will take on Tupuji

4:30pm men Tupuji will take on VMF

5:30pm men Legends will take on Port Vila United

6:30pm men Siaraga will take on Eden

7:30pm men VNC will take on Ginias.