The association confirmed that it will start the continuation of the ‘Learn To Swim’ programme.

VAF Senior Development officer Frank Vira said, “Last week of this month we will resume the ‘Learn To Swim’ programme and there are plans to visit new schools.”

“Our plans this year is to visit new schools and we will start with Malapoa School.”

Vira also confirmed they will have a swim competition before July. This will also serve as trials for the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.