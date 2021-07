He will be rowing for 30th or 31st place out of 31 in the regatta.

Table tennis competitor Yoshua Shing lost his game 4-0 to Argentina’s Cifuentes Horacio.

Horacio is ranked 75th.

Judoka Hugo Cumbo will compete on Tuesday 1pm (Van time)

Photo Worldrowing.com Caption: Vanuatu rower Rillio Rio