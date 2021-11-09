Vanuatu Beach Volleyball Corporate Shield quarter-finals pool draws announced

The top two teams from each pool will progress through to the next stage.

In Pool A, Wilco defeated Police One to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

Despite the loss, Police One still progresses to the quarter-finals.

In Pool B, TRBR and ABM have booked their quarter-final berths.

Pool C NBV One leads the table after defeating PM Office and the side has qualified for the second round. PM office is the second team going through.

VCH and Police Two have qualified from Pool D.

The quarter-finals will take place tomorrow and the semi-finals will be held on 17 November at Stade Beach Volleyball Court.