Vanuatu Beach Volleyball games in AVC competition to begin next week

The AVC Beach Volleyball Continental Cup takes place from 25-28 June with the winners qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Vanuatu Beach volleyball media officer, Veronique David told Vanuatu Daily Post sport that the national team will be updated on their game fixtures when they arrived in Bangkok. .

David said Vanuatu Beach volleyball has signed a contract with a USA beach volley ball coach, Steve Anderson who will be assisting the team Head coach, Federica Tonon.

She said Anderson will be supporting Tonon in the girls’ strength and fitness exercise but more importantly, keep the ladies motivated as they focus on their campaign towards the 2020Tokyo Olympics.

Anderson is the Australian women’s beach volleyball team coach who won Olympic gold and bronze medals in the Olympics.

With Anderson coming onboard, this will be a heads up for team Vanuatu as they march into the AVC competition this weekend.

Though a lot of challenges have come across but through the assistance and support from TitanFX and VASANOC, the Vanuatu beach volleyball is determined that the girls will go through the AVC competition.

The Beach volleyball team is calling out to all team Vanuatu supporters for their prayers and support as the team goes into battle with Asian representatives for a spot in the upcoming Olympics to be staged in Tokyo, Japan in August this year.