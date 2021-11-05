Vanuatu Beach Volleyball names extended squad for 2022 Pacific Mini Games

The Vanuatu Association of Sports and National Olympic will screen the list and hand it over to Vanuatu beach volleyball trainers and coaches.

VBV will take a senior male and female teams to Northern Marianas.

VBC Tevent Manager Isaac Mael said, “During the Tafea day and the Torba day we had organized two tournaments and we identified some male players and they are continuing their trainings back to their respective islands. We will organize a tournament in which they all will be participating and we will select the short list.”

“The players from the short list will be going through training with the trainers and by the time the trainers will identify and select the final list to go to Northern Marianas. This is the male selection. But the female section is already done.”

The Pacific Mini Games are scheduled to be held from June 17 to June 25 in Saipan.