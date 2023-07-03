Vanuatu beach volleyball targets Olympic Games 2024 spot

It won't be easy as the host teams must finish in the top two at the Continental Cup for the Oceania Zone from September 1-3 in Port Vila, which serves as an elimination tournament for the Games.

Then any successful team - there will be men's and women's team competing at the cup - must finish in the top two in the Asian Cup next year.

A busy calendar for the rest of the year is in place for the top South Pacific beach volleyball nation.

Vanuatu Volleyball Federation president Debbie Masauvakalo said the focus this year will be on ensuring the teams qualify for the Olympics and remain the top team in the Pacific at the Pacific Games in November.

"That's one of our previous aims is to qualify for the World Championships in Mexico in October, the Olympics qualifiers and then come back for the Pacific Games. So yes we have an action-packed competition calendar for our girls, as always," she stated.

Masauvakalo told RNZ Pacific athletes will appear in several international events such as the World Beach Volleyball Games in Bali, Indonesia on August 6-12, the Asian Tour Event in Taipei on August 18-22, the World Championships in Mexico in October before the 2023 Pacific Games in November.