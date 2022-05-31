Vanuatu Beach Volleyball team boosts preparation ahead of Pacific Mini Games

The team participated in friendly matches against women from the Australian Volleyball Federation in Canberra.

AVA said, “With Team Vanuatu having won the Bronze medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games four years ago, they come with plenty of experience, a wonderful game style, and are hoping to go one step further and make the final in Birmingham.

“Not only does Vanuatu host experience on the court, but their Coach is also well respected around the world. Steve Anderson has spent many years coaching in the international arena and is also no stranger to Australian soil.”

“One of his most prominent achievements being when he coached the Golden Girls of Australian Volleyball, Natalie Cook & Kerri Pottharst to the Gold Medal in the Sydney 2000 Olympics.”

“With three days of match play available, the AVA women have lapped up the opportunity to test their game versus the international experience of the Vanuatu teams.”

“With smiles all round, the games have been competitive, with the visitors generally coming out on top with their precise, error free game.”

The Pacific Mini Games will be held in Saipan in the Northern Marianas from 17 June to 25 June.