Vanuatu Beach Volleyball team confirmed for Pacific Mini-Games

The Beach Volleyball competition will take place from 20-24 June, as part of the nine-day regional event, and VVF will have both a women’s and a men’s team participating.

The Vanuatu National Women’s team won gold in 2017 when Vanuatu hosted the last mini-Games, as well as backing up that result in 2019, when they won in Samoa at the Pacific Games.

The Beach Volleyball team for the Northern Marianas event will consist of Loti Joe (captain) – who was a part of the successful 2017 duo - pairing with Bella Lawac, while Stivano Banga and James Chilia will be taking to the court in the men’s team.

Led by coach Malon Mansale with overall co-ordination under the watchful eye of Team Manager Pelagie Malo, the beach volleyball contingent of the broader Team Vanuatu is keen to do well and continue the tradition of strong performances by Vanuatu on the sand courts.

The Vanuatu women have set the standard in this competition, however the team from Solomon Islands cannot be underestimated. While in the men’s, Tuvalu will be the team to watch.

Both of these nations have qualified for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in July in the UK, as have the Vanuatu Women, and will be looking to use the Pacific Mini-Games as a strong preparation.

Photo supplied VFF Caption: Loti Joe at the 2017 Pacific Mini Games in Port Vila, Vanuatu