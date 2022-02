Team President, Debbie Masauvakalo said the approval of the team’s participation will take place next month, 31 March.

It will be approved by the FIVB and the Commonwealth Games Federation.

Masauvakalo confirmed that there are only 12 teams participating at the event.

Five teams will earn direct entry through the FIVB rankings.

England has qualified as it is the host of the competition.

The Commonwealth Games will be held from July 28 to August 8.