Vanuatu beats Fiji twice in Tri-Nations FIFA International Friendlies

The team defeated the hosts 2-1 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Vanuatu was leading 1-0 at the break after Tony Kalotang put the visitors in front in the 10th minute.

The Vanuatu-side extended their lead just five minutes into the second half through Joe Moses.

However, just five minutes later Junior Bula Boys managed to pull a goal back via George Kubu.

TheFiji under-20 side tried their best to get an equalizer but failed to do so as Vanuatu’s defence stood tall.

Vanuatu lost to Solomon Islands 2-0 before the win against Fiji.