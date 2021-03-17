Vanuatu Billiards and Snooker Association receives major boost

The billiard tables were donated by Au Bon Marché Supermarket.

The association is preparing for the Francophonie Day in Vanuatu on Saturday.

Alliance Francaise and VBSF are organising a Billiard Tournament.

The tournament will be played at various pool tables around Port Vila and the finals will be staged at the Port Vila Sea Front.

According to VASANOC Sports development officer, David Lolo, AUF is the event organizer and VASANOC will assist sport programmes in the afternoon.

He said it is one agenda for VASANOC to promote sport and its health benefits as well in schools.

The day will see all Francophonie schools throughout the country get to celebrate the annual event in a one-day celebration event.”

The annual event will be celebrated in schools and at the Alliance Française.