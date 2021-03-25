Vanuatu Cricket appoints new development officers

Gibson Tari will be responsible for developing cricket in Malekula and Daniel Naies is the development officer in Tanna.

Vanuatu Cricket’s Human Resource Officer, Jamal Vira said the appointments will be able to progress cricket in the two areas.

“The idea is to develop young cricketers to a level where they can be scouted for the high performance set up and better yet grow the sport of cricket in the outer islands and use Vanuatu Cricket’s platform for positive social change in our communities through cricket.”

The development officers participated in two weeks of training at the VCA head office in Port Vila.

They are now at their respective locations to start cricket development programmes.