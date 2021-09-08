Vanuatu Cricket appoints new Men’s team captain | Loop Vanuatu

Vanuatu Cricket Association has appointed Junior Kaltapau as the Vice Captain.

The announcements were made at the VCA’s 2020 Annual General Meeting, last week.

Matautaava was appointed as the captain after former captain, Nalin Nipiko stepped down earlier this year.

Head Coach, Jeremy Bray who was part of the selection process said Matautaava and Kaltapau deserve the leadership roles.

“Patrick and Junior are both great players and individuals who have been outstanding with their performances, attitude towards their team and cricket and the overall culture they encourage within the team makes them great leaders,” Bray said.