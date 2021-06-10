Vanuatu Cricket Association officially welcomes new CEO

“My initial weeks and months will be spent conducting an operational review, allowing us to get on top of any pressing issues that require action, while also ensuring our systems and processes are ‘fit-for-purpose’ as we look to finalise a bold long-term strategy for release in the next few months,” Cutler said.

He said he is here for the long haul to help cricket reach its true potential.

Cutler is the Former Hong Kong Cricket boss

He led Hong Kong Cricket from 2015 to 2017 before founding the Emerging Cricket platform.

Cutler’s contract with Vanuatu Cricket runs until the end of 2023.