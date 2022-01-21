Vanuatu Cricket High Performance Manager resigns

Bray submitted his resignation eleven months into a three-year contract due to a combination of personal reasons and travel complications resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Vanuatu Cricket CEO Tim Cutler said Bray made a huge impact in his short time in the role.

"Jeremy's departure is a huge blow for us. While there were frustrations for everyone during 2021 with no fewer than four ICC events either postponed or cancelled, Jeremy remained focused and had the contracted players in the best condition of their lives and had also improved every single individual's game thanks to his personal dedication and personalised style of coaching. It was also his idea to integrate our professional women's players with the men to create a blended group, creating surely the only professional international mixed cricket squad in the world.”

In the meantime, Assistant Coach, Eddie Mansale, will lead the national set up for the next few months following the unfortunate resignation.

VCA confirmed that it will commence the recruitment process for a new High Performance Manager and National Men’s Cricket Team Head Coach as soon as possible and details will be released shortly.