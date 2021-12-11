Vanuatu Cricket renews partnership with Holiday Inn Resort

Holiday Inn Resort Vanuatu has been the naming rights sponsors for the Vanuatu National Men and Women’s cricket teams since 2019.

The renewal of the partnership this year means that the teams are still proudly called the ‘Holiday Inn Resort Vanuatu National Men and Women’s Cricket Teams’.

Holiday Inn Resort Acting General Manager, Andrew Aughterson said, “Holiday Inn Resort Vanuatu is proud to renew our partnership with Vanuatu Cricket Association for another two years. We have chosen to continue this sponsorship in order to contribute to our local community and are pleased to align ourselves with an organization that promotes the importance of sport in society through the use of VCA’s social inclusion programs.

"Our continued sponsorship of Vanuatu Cricket is a demonstration of our confidence in Vanuatu’s ability to become a major center for sporting tourism in the pacific. We look forward to hosting international teams and fixtures once Vanuatu’s borders reopen.”

The support and sponsorship from Holiday Inn assisted the VCA with hosting the East Asia Pacific regions ICC women’s T20 world cup qualifier in 2019 which saw teams from Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Indonesia, Fiji, Japan, and Vanuatu compete at the Vanuatu Cricket grounds at Korman and hosted Australian women’s cricketer, Holly Ferling and cricket without borders.