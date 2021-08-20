Vanuatu cricketers fully vaccinated | Loop Vanuatu

The group received their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Port Vila on Wednesday.

Over 30,000 people in Vanuatu have received at least one dose of the vaccine in and the Vanuatu Cricket players and staff are amongst the first 2000 people in the country who are now fully vaccinated.

Vanuatu Cricket President Mark Stafford said taking the vaccine was the socially responsible action to take and players and staff are committed to protecting themselves, their friends, family, colleagues, and the wider community.

"We have been lucky in Vanuatu so far, but we need to be prepared for the distinct possibility that Covid-19 will reach Vanuatu communities at some time," he said.

"We also need to ensure that our players and staff are best protected when we travel outside of Vanuatu to represent our country in regional and global tournaments.

Mark Stafford said some of their players and staff had expressed concerns about the vaccine which were addressed at an information session with health officials.

"We were privileged to have support from the Covid-19 task force and health officials who provided an information session where our players, their families especially parents and staff were able to express their concerns, ask questions and receive factual answers which lead to informed decision making from everyone."

More than 25,000 people off all age groups participate in cricket activities throughout Vanuatu.

Mark Stafford said having a fully vaccinated workforce gives them "the comfort and the confidence that our programs can be delivered by our staff and players in the best possible environment without putting anyone at risk."

Being vaccinated against Covid-19 also opens the door to Vanuatu's national teams competing around the world, he said.

"Our national teams are now in a position to travel to join international competitions that we have qualified for and to represent Vanuatu to the best of our ability.

"This is always going to be subject to ensuring that we obtain the best advice available from our own health officials and the health officials in any country that we propose to travel to and through," he said.