The side was defeated by Tahiti 2-1 in their first game at the competition underway in Suva, Fiji.

Vanuatu will be meeting Cook Islands in their next game on Tuesday, 17 January.

This is the first OFC U-17 Championship to be played since 2018 and it will provide an excellent platform for talent from around the Pacific to shine.

The finalists from this tournament will feature at the U17 World Cup in Peru later this year.

Samoa will be taking on Fiji at 7pm (Fiji Time) tonight.