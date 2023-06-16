Vanuatu finish India-hosted football cup with victory

The sole goal of the game came shortly after the second half kicked off when Godin Tenene's cross into the penalty box was sliced into his own net by a Mongolian defender.

It left Vanuatu third of four teams in the annual tournament with three points.

They had lost 3-1 to Lebanon before they succumbed to the host nation India 1-0.

Both those teams are ranked much higher in the FIFA rankings than Vanuatu, and contest this weekend's final.

Captain Brian Kaltak travelled to India days after successfully winning the A-League with the Central Coast Mariners.

After the game against India, Vanuatu coach Etienne Mermer said his team gave everything they had.

"As a team coming from Oceania we don't, we never play an Asian team in terms of national teams, but we set a strategy to see, to play, to study how we face this team.

If you understand our strategy, it's more about defending. We wait until the right moment we can go forward.

"We have to play to give our best and to play for our country also. The most important thing I can say is that we are here to change our FIFA ranking."