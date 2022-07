The team went down to Uganda 3-0 on Saturday.

Vanuatu’s Roanna Abel and Tracey Mawa were scoreless 3-0 in the doubles event against Uganda’s Judith Nangonzi and Jemimah Nakawala.

Representing the island nation in the singles event, Stephanie Qwea was scoreless 3-0 against Florence Seera.

Uganda continued to capitalize in another singles event after they beat Vanuatu 3-0.