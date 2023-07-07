Vanuatu football captain Brian Kaltak was given a hero's welcome

Kaltak became the first player from the Pacific to win the A-League when the Central Coast Mariners won the Grand Final last month.

The Oceania Football Center website reports the atmosphere in Erakor was electrifying as the local authority, the Vanuatu Football Federation, and passionate supporters welcomed the central defender back.

The village was adorned with colourful banners and flags.

After the A-League final, Kaltak jetted off to India with the Vanuatu team to contest the Intercontinental Cup where they beat Mongolia and lost to Lebanon and India.