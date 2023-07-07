 

Vanuatu football captain Brian Kaltak was given a hero's welcome

BY: Loop Pacific
07:37, July 7, 2023
15 reads

Vanuatu football captain Brian Kaltak was given a hero's welcome when he returned to his home village of Erakor.

Kaltak became the first player from the Pacific to win the A-League when the Central Coast Mariners won the Grand Final last month.

The Oceania Football Center website reports the atmosphere in Erakor was electrifying as the local authority, the Vanuatu Football Federation, and passionate supporters welcomed the central defender back.

The village was adorned with colourful banners and flags.

After the A-League final, Kaltak jetted off to India with the Vanuatu team to contest the Intercontinental Cup where they beat Mongolia and lost to Lebanon and India.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Brian Kaltak
Vanuatu football
