Vanuatu Football confirms second window transfer

The VFF first registration period took place on July 1, 2021 to August 28, 2021.

According to the Article 6.2 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, 2. states, “The first registration period shall begin after the completion of the season and shall normally end before the new season starts.

This period may not exceed eight weeks. The second registration period shall normally occur in the middle of the season and may not exceed four weeks.

In a statement released by the Federation’s competition department, the VFF transfer fees vary according to the different categories.

“VFF has three transfer categories: Club to club is VT3,000, League to league is VT3,000 and Member Association (MA) to another MA is VT10,000.”

“With the first leg completing, all VFF MAs are looking forward to the second leg of the 2021-2022 season. The VFF transfer window is an opportunity for club executives to scout eligible players to boost up their 2021-2022 championship campaign.”

The second leg competition is a challenging period for all MA registered clubs with competitions stronger. It is where clubs including, soccer fans are eager to see the 2021-2022 season crowned champion.