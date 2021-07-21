Vanuatu Football Federation Academy team displays strong performance

The team drew 2-all against Tafea in its second game on Monday, after it defeated Shefa 3-1 on Sunday.

In other matches of the first round; Tafea defeated Penama 4-0 and VFF Beach Soccer team defeated Luganville 7-3.

And in the other matches of the second round; Luganville defeated Port Vila 6-1 while Penama defeated VFF Beach Soccer Team 4-1.

Shefa defeated Luganville 6-0.

The competition was officially opened by the Vanuatu Football Federation President Lambert Maltock, on Sunday.

The competition will end on 23 July 23 the Epauto Multipurpose Hall.