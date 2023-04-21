Vanuatu football to participate in Intercontinental Cup 2023 Tournament

The four-team tournament will be held in Bhubaneswar, from June 9 to 18.

The other three nations participating in the 2023 tournament include Lebanon, Mongolia and hosts India.

India has never played against Vanuatu and even Mongolia. They have played against Lebanon on six occasions.

VFF and OFC President Lambert Maltock said he’s asked the coaching department at VFF Haus to start putting together a team.

VFF Technical Director Peter Takaro said ideally the team would include potential Olympic Team players as well.

Head Coach Etienne Mermer said the men’s senior team that played in the recent tri-nations international friendly in Fiji in March, has some potential players of the national Olympic team.

Secretary General Albert Manaroto said the tournament has come at the right time “as we prepare our national soccer team for the upcoming Pacific Games in Honiara in November.”

