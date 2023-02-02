Vanuatu Football scouts for players for OFC Under-15 Championship

This is part of the federation’s preparation for the upcoming OFC Under-15 Championship that will be taking place in New Zealand.

VFF said they closed their registrations for interested youth players to attend trials underway at Korman Stadium.

The federation’s Technical Director, Peter Takaro said the provincial football associations are also invited to send in two players each for the scouting programme, whilst PVFA clubs are being given open invitation to send in as many players as they can.

VFF is also using the scouting exercise to complement its Player Development Programme.

The scouting programme ends tomorrow.